On demand: Active shooter response: The patrol officer’s complete toolkit

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Patrol officers are often the first to arrive at active shooter incidents, making their role crucial in containing threats, protecting lives and ensuring a coordinated response. This webinar is designed to equip you with a complete toolkit of knowledge and strategies to handle these high-stakes situations with confidence and precision.



Learn how to effectively navigate different aspects of an active shooter incident, from pre-incident training, immediate response and interagency coordination.



Key takeaways from the webinar include:



First officer on scene: Learn immediate action protocols for the first critical moments, including pre-arrival actions, solo entry tactics, and threat containment. Tactical response priorities: Identify the incident priorities, victim triage strategies and post-engagement strategies. Incident command for patrol: Discover your role in establishing and integrating into key components of the Incident Command System (ICS), ensuring seamless coordination with incoming units and agencies. Integrated training: Explore key training priorities to prepare yourself and other emergency responders, ensuring a smooth integrated response to save lives.

What attendees said about this event:



“Excellent presenters and great conversation. Well-balanced and relevant information.”

“Different perspectives and approaches by multiple agencies made this extremely valuable.”

“Great to hear how other places train and approach incidents — very informative.”

“The practical applications and the information shared were excellent.”

“Talked about how to train and how that has shifted — really eye-opening discussion.”

MEET OUR SPEAKERS

ABOUT OUR MODERATOR

Terry Nichols retired as chief of police in Seguin, Texas, following more than 30 years in law enforcement. He previously served as chief in Brownwood, Texas, and was a founding member and Assistant Director of Texas State University’s ALERRT Center, where he helped secure more than $40 million in grant funding and trained over 90,000 officers nationwide.

Terry is widely recognized for his contributions to law enforcement training, incident management, and emergency preparedness. He has served on national committees, worked with the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security, and is an experienced public speaker and author on active shooter response and officer safety. He continues to contribute to public safety as the executive director and vice president of C3 Pathways.

ABOUT OUR PANEL

Travis Cox is a Lieutenant with the Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff’s Office where he has served since 1996.He also serves as the Director of Training for C3 Pathways providing active shooter and incident management training across the country. He spent five years in the U.S. military before beginning his law enforcement career. Over nearly three decades, he has held roles including patrol watch commander, academy training director, supervisor of emergency preparedness, and police assistant chief of violence reduction.

Travis is a Florida Professional Emergency Manager certified through the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association. He is also a SIMCELL instructor, ALERRT certified instructor, and a nationally recognized subject matter expert in incident management and emergency response. He continues to teach across the country on active shooter incident management, disaster exercises and leadership in emergency operations.

Jon Drollinger has served with the Madison Police Department since 2008. He began his career in patrol before moving into specialized assignments including the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, SWAT and the Training Division. As a SWAT team member since 2012, he has participated in more than 100 tactical operations annually and also served in undercover narcotics investigations.

Currently a full-time training officer, Jon is a master instructor in CJ-IDC, Tactical Response, and Scenario training, ALERRT certified instructor, with additional certifications in firearms, professional communications, and less-lethal munitions. He has received multiple commendations, including a Life Saving Award, and continues to provide instruction in active shooter response and officer safety.

Lieutenant Kami Maertz has been with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office since 2009. She started her career as a civilian sex offender specialist, responsible for registering and tracking all sexual offenders and sexual predators in Clay County. In 2011, she attended the police academy at St. Johns River State Community College and returned to the Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. Over the years, she has served in a variety of assignments including high crime patrol task force, General Investigations, Special Victims Section, and Internal Affairs. In 2018, Kami was promoted to sergeant, supervising patrol before transferring to lead the Narcotics/Vice Section. In 2020, she was promoted to lieutenant and returned to patrol as a watch commander. She also serves as a team lead on the Sheriff’s Office Negotiations Team. She is an instructor for active shooter incident management courses presented by C3 Pathways, Inc.

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!