Lifesaving starts here (eBook)

In the critical moments after a traumatic injury, blood loss is often the greatest threat to survival. For victims of shootings, stabbings and other violent or accidental events, uncontrolled hemorrhage can prove fatal in as little as 3–5 minutes – far faster than most emergency medical services can arrive.

That harsh reality has made bleeding control a lifesaving skill that can no longer be confined to EMTs and paramedics. Increasingly, it is part of the job for America’s police officers, who are often the first on scene.

There’s not much controversy around giving hemorrhage control capabilities to police. A few key items and some basic education undeniably enhance their ability to save lives. Rescue Essentials

Over the past decade, a profound shift has taken place in public safety. Through initiatives like the national STOP THE BLEED® campaign, the law enforcement community has embraced its role as a frontline responder not just in securing scenes, but in stabilizing patients. Officers across the country are now trained in applying tourniquets, packing wounds and using trauma dressings, and carry with them the tools to do so. They are saving lives every day – of victims, suspects, civilians and fellow officers – and proving that these simple but essential interventions belong in the patrol car as much as the ambulance.

This eBook explores the importance of hemorrhage control in policing from multiple angles. Read on to learn:



How STOP THE BLEED ® changed law enforcement culture.

What tools departments and communities need to treat bleeding patients.

Why bleeding control training for law enforcement needs to look and feel real.

Together, these stories offer a clear message: hemorrhage control is every cop’s responsibility – and every cop’s opportunity to save a life.

