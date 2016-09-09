California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation chooses Cellsense from Metrasens as part of GTL’s blended approach to help identify contraband in state prison system

Over 270 CellsensePLUSunits to be deployed statewide in an effort to help increase detection efforts

Lisle , Ill. – (PRWeb) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be receiving 272 CellsensePLUScell phone and contraband detection systems over the next eight weeks. These units, which are being provided by Metrasens, in conjunction with Global Tel*Link (GTL), will help detect prison contraband, namely cell phones, blades, razors and other items.

“We are delighted CDCR has selected Metrasens as a partner in the fight against contraband”, notes Jim Viscardi, Vice President, Security Division for Metrasens. “We’re confident Cellsense, a system with the highest levels of detection performance and versatility, will serve as an effective tool in their mission to protect the public through the safe and secure supervision of offenders.”

CellsensePLUS from Metrasens is the most durable, versatile and effective tool in the industry for finding cell phones, weapons and contraband. While the system has an unsurpassed record of finding cell phones, on or off, outside or inside the body, it’s also capable of finding even the smallest contraband items, including shanks, razor blades, paper clips and staples. Whether freestanding or wall-mounted, CellsensePLUS is effective for screening inmates, staff, visitors, vendors, mattresses, mail, laundry and inmate belongings in virtually any part of a correctional facility.

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the expert and global leader in the development and application of advanced magnetic detection technologies in healthcare and security markets. Metrasens’ Cellsense® product line leads the world in the important challenge of providing effective detection of smuggled contraband in correctional facilities. Metrasens is also the leading global provider of ferromagnetic detection Systems (FMDs) for MRI safety. The Ferroguard® product line is helping to keep patients and staff safe from ferromagnetic projectile hazards in healthcare facilities. With a Technology & Manufacturing Centre in the UK and North American Sales & Support in Chicago, Metrasens products are available directly through direct sales representatives and a worldwide network of distributors and installers. For more information, please go to metrasens.com