Smiths Detection Inc. honors Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at Main Sheriff’s Association Annual Conference

ROCKPORT, Maine – Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) presented the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, March 30th, with a Pioneer Award at the Maine Sheriffs’ Association’s Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony.

Somerset County was honored for their commitment to providing an enhanced level of staff, visitor, and inmate safety and security. They were also recognized as being the first county in Maine to install a B-SCAN body screening X-ray inspection system, which helps cut down on contraband and inmate screening times. Sheriff Dale Lancaster of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was on-site to accept the award.

Robert Ledenko, Vice President of Security Systems at Smiths Detection Inc., said, “Somerset County is an innovator in the correctional industry. They were the first county in Maine to install a B-SCAN people-screening system, and their leadership and commitment to increasing the safety of their staff and inmate population is why we are recognizing them with this award.”

SDI offers a broad range of identification and detection screening technologies for correctional facilities. In addition to the B-SCAN, SDI also supplies the IONSCAN 600 trace narcotics detector and Target-ID FTIR illicit drug identifier.

