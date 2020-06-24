Brother unveils new ‘on the go-ready’ line of mobile receipt printers

New pocket-sized, easy-to-pair RuggedJet Go is designed to meet urgent demand for efficient and affordable printing at the point of sale or service.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a premier provider of mobile and desktop printers and industrial labeling tools, today introduces its ‘on-the-go ready’ RuggedJet Go series of mobile receipt printers. The newest additions to the popular RuggedJet series of thermal printers, the RJ Go models are highly compact and connect seamlessly to any compatible device, enabling efficient and affordable printing at the point of sale or the point of service. Their features, size and price point make them well suited for a wide range of industries including retail, public safety, hospitality, home healthcare, parking, transportation & logistics, and field service enterprises.

The RuggedJet Go Series includes the RJ-2035B and 3035B that deliver MFi and Bluetooth plus RJ-2055WB and 3055WB models that deliver Wi-Fi connectivity options to support any compatible printing application inside or outside the four walls. These 2-inch and 3-inch printers are small enough to carry in a pocket or belt clip and offer both high performance and affordability to meet the demands of businesses large and small.

The RuggedJet Go models, including accessories and media, are available under Brother Mobile Solutions’ new HaaS Shift & Print Subscription Service* and can be acquired without up-front capital investment.

According to Ravi Panjwani, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, “In today’s challenging and ever-changing environment there is an increased need for fast, flexible, and creative point-of-service solutions. All types of business are positioning to serve the customer when, where and how they demand, so we’ve introduced the RuggedJet Go mobile printer – a true point-of-service solution. This super-compact printer comes at a price point that enables a retailer or any mobile or field organization to quickly scale operations. It serves the increased need for pickup and delivery, and a host of others such as providing public safety and parking services, working with customers in the field, busting queues on the sales floor, or helping to provide safer healthcare services in the home.”

A snapshot of features:

Compact, rugged: Small and pocket-sized with rugged and durable construction. Built to withstand operational drops of 5.9 ft. without the IP54 protective case, and 8.2 ft. with the IP54 protective case, plus everyday bumps expected on the job.

Small and pocket-sized with rugged and durable construction. Built to withstand operational drops of 5.9 ft. without the IP54 protective case, and 8.2 ft. with the IP54 protective case, plus everyday bumps expected on the job. Reliable: Key features such as reliable battery technology, smart battery management to maximize battery capacity and top performance with the latest lithium-ion battery for long-lasting power.

Connectivity: Features NFC quick connection, along with robust wireless connectivity including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, to quickly connect to various devices such as tablets, smart phones, and PC, etc.

Features NFC quick connection, along with robust wireless connectivity including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, to quickly connect to various devices such as tablets, smart phones, and PC, etc. Integration: Complete software suite of utilities, design, development, and integration tools. Software development kits for Android and iOS devices. Drivers for Windows, Linux, and Mac and ESC POS command language compatible with most POS systems. Emulations –EPL2, ZPL2, CPCL, and Epson ESC-POS.

Affordability: Incredible value and performance readiness. Everything is included in the box to get right to work. Includes: battery, belt clip, and power supply for charging.

Incredible value and performance readiness. Everything is included in the box to get right to work. Includes: battery, belt clip, and power supply for charging. Premier Limited Warranty: Brother also ensures the technology investment is protected with one of the industry’s most comprehensive out of the box warranty and extended warranty programs. The series comes standard with an industry leading two-year Premier limited warranty with optional and affordable annual limited warranty extensions for up to five years.

On the Go Printing Answers Market Demand

Mr. Panjwani continued, “With the unveiling of the new RuggedJet Go series, we are delivering a solution specifically designed to help meet the demands of mobile printing for today’s growing number of ‘on the go’ businesses. There is a clear appetite for this type of easy to use and affordable mobile printing solution, as evidenced by recent IDC research which revealed that there is a clear customer need for printing from mobile devices – if it was easy to do so.” The research revealed that 75% of companies have had requests from employees to print from mobile devices. However, 51% of smartphone users did not know they had printing capabilities.

Find more details on the new RuggedJet Go series, click here. To learn more about HaaS for mobile, desktop and industrial printers visit the Shift & Print Subscription Service page or email a specialist.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.