Guidelines for evaluating and implementing eCitation systems

• Electronic citation (eCitation) technology provides tremendous benefits to law enforcement officers as well as to the communities and taxpayers they serve.

• The heart of eCitation systems is the data capture and management software that both organizes citation content and coordinates the operation of related hardware.

• Law enforcement agencies can choose from several product offerings in the market. Many eCitation systems have been developed by companies in the private sector, while standalone eCitation software programs have been developed by various government agencies.

• To assure that both officers and the taxpaying public are best served, law enforcement officials leading eCitation procurement efforts should focus on such key criteria as data security capabilities, system features and form factors, the ability to customize the solution and the system’s overall total cost (i.e., direct and indirect cost) of ownership (TCO).

