Saltus Technologies’ digiTICKET Chosen by the Sapulpa and Catoosa Police Departments

digiTICKET selected over competing solutions currently on the market



Tulsa, OK – Saltus Technologies, the developer of the mobile electronic ticketing solution digiTICKET, announced today the signing of agreements for e-ticketing services with the City of Sapulpa and the City of Catoosa police departments.

The Sapulpa and Catoosa police departments selected digiTICKET to eliminate waste, increase efficiency and improve officer and community safety. Both police departments expect to have digiTICKET in service by the end of September.

digiTICKET is currently used by several other police departments including: Carthage, Missouri, Sand Springs, Bartlesville and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Saltus CEO, Eric Fultz noted, “The addition of the City of Sapulpa and the City of Catoosa continues to establish digiTICKET as the electronic ticketing solution of choice for Oklahoma agencies. digiTICKET was designed with the help of Oklahoma departments and is an exceptional fit for Oklahoma municipalities. We continue to see significant productivity gains and cost savings from our existing customers and expect to see several new Oklahoma departments coming on board over the next few months.”

digiTICKET electronic ticketing solution enables allows officers to use a rugged, hand-held mobile computer to scan a driver license bar code, automatically entering the driver’s data. The officer can enter multiple violations and electronically capture the driver’s signature on a handheld, all in a matter of minutes. The reduced time to issue tickets decreases the minutes an officer is standing roadside where they are exposed to traffic hazardsunnecessary risks. digiTICKET also eliminates human error, paperwork and duplicate data entry – which all contribute to increasing productivity and decreasing costs.

About Saltus Technologies

Saltus Technologies is dedicated to developing and marketing mobile electronic ticketing solutions to law enforcement, government agencies and the private industry. Electronic ticketing can create an attractive return on investment when replacing the process of handwritten tickets. The leaders of Saltus Technology bring a heritage of mobile software development dating back to 1997. For more information, visit www.saltustechnologies.com.