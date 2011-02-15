Saltus Technologies Maker of digiTICKET Releases Laptop-capable Software

Tulsa, Okla. – Saltus Technologies, the Tulsa-based developer of the mobile electronic ticketing solution digiTICKET, recently announced the digiTICKET solution now supports laptop computer systems.

The previous version of the digiTICKET software supported rugged handheld devices. The creation of digiTICKET software for laptop (also known as mobile data computers (MDCs) within the public safety space) will allow more departments to utilize the system with a much smaller investment, as many agencies already utilize MDCs in various aspects of operations.

Already widely used by law enforcement and public safety agencies across the Midwest, digiTICKET is an electronic ticketing solution that eliminates human error and transfers ticket data electronically to records management and court systems. In the process the electronic ticket system drastically reduces the time, manpower and inefficiencies associated with traditional paper tickets.

“We are excited to introduce the next generation of the digiTICKET solution,” said Eric Fultz, president and CEO of Saltus Technologies. “As the demand for digiTICKET continues to grow, we are committed to developing products that put the safety and financial considerations of our customers first. With this enhancement of our software, cities that have already invested in laptops or MDCs for their police departments can leverage that investment and deploy digiTICKET for even less – increasing further their return on investment.”

The enhanced software now runs on laptop hardware used by many agencies such as the Panasonic Toughbook line. The software can also run on rugged handheld computers such as those made by Motorola or Intermec.

Saltus Technologies is dedicated to developing and marketing mobile electronic ticketing solutions to law enforcement, government agencies and the private industry. Electronic ticketing can create an attractive return on investment when replacing the process of handwritten tickets. The leaders of Saltus Technology bring a heritage of mobile software development dating back to 1997. For more information, visit www.saltustechnologies.com.