Saltus Technologies Nominated for National Award for digiTICKET Technology

Tulsa, Okla. – Saltus Technologies, the Tulsa-based developer of the mobile electronic ticketing solution digiTICKET, is a nominee for a national innovation award to be presented at the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The nomination is for the development of digiTICKET and is competing in the Law Enforcement Technology Software category at the IACP Annual Conference Oct. 23-27 in Orlando, Fla.

“We are very honored to be nominated for this award,” said Eric Fultz, president and CEO of Saltus Technologies. “Our company strives to provide the best and most innovative solutions to our customers and this nomination shows we’re on the right track. Also, in conjunction with IACP we will be announcing new innovations that are the first their kind in the market – stay tuned!”

digiTICKET and its innovative technology will also be featured in the October issue of Law Enforcement Technology Magazine.

As an innovative product, digiTICKET offers law enforcement agencies increased productivity through a mobile electronic ticketing system that drastically reduces the time, manpower and paper trail associated with traditional paper tickets. The automated system also eliminates human error and transfers ticket data electronically to records management systems.

Several law enforcement agencies are already utilizing or in the process of deploying digiTICKET including Police Departments in: Sand Springs, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Bartlesville, Catoosa, Krebs, Talala, and Carthage, MO.

About Saltus Technologies

Saltus Technologies is dedicated to developing and marketing mobile electronic ticketing solutions to law enforcement, government agencies and the private industry. Electronic ticketing can create an attractive return on investment when replacing the process of handwritten tickets. The leaders of Saltus Technology bring a heritage of mobile software development dating back to 1997. For more information, visit www.saltustechnologies.com.