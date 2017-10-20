SceneDoc teams with tech giants to demonstrate mobile first solutions at IACP 2017

PHIADELPHIA, Pa. - SceneDoc today announced they will be joining forces with Samsung Electronics America and Motorola Solutions at IACP’s 124th Annual Conference and Exhibition from October 21-24th in Philadelphia, PA. The solution set represents a significant advancement for law enforcement.

“Working closely with industry leaders creates opportunity to deliver new and valuable solutions that police in the 21st century need,” says SceneDoc CEO Alex Kottoor. “We are thrilled to be working with Samsung and Motorola Solutions to support and advance the public safety mission.”

An example showcasing the magnitude of these partnerships can be seen in the work currently underway at Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP). The agency recently decided to switch to a digital notebook, providing officers a secure and electronic method to capturing the details of their workday using a smartphone.

A video of the work can be seen here.

Samsung will be demonstrating a handful of technologies that will enhance situational awareness, streamline and reduce IT costs while driving mobility to improve public safety. Front and center, will be Samsung’s cutting edge DeX platform. Samsung DeX lets you connect your Galaxy S8/S8+ to a monitor, keyboard and mouse for a desktop experience powered by your phone. This provides officers and law enforcement leaders to turn any space into a workspace. The priority to mobilize police continues to rise, particularly with advancements around FirstNet.

Motorola Solutions will be demonstrating a cutting edge solution for ‘mobile first’ citations and field based reporting, integrated with PremierOne Records. With this advancement, officers in the field are empowered to collect data, securely share information and report, all at the point of need.

SceneDoc is laser-focused on leading an evolution in how data is collected in public safety. With the availability of SceneDoc V4.4, an autonomous module aimed at delivering law enforcement a ‘mobile first’ solution for eCitations, V4.4 builds on the innovation introduced through V4.0 coined ‘Timeline’; a set of capabilities that makes it simple and intuitive to open the SceneDoc mobile application and immediately begin collecting any type of data. Police officers love the flexibility it provides as a launching pad to data collection and reporting tasks, while supervisors find the oversight it provides, unprecedented in law enforcement.

To get a closer look at these innovative solutions, please visit SceneDoc’s Booth #3160, Samsung’s Booth #3513 and Motorola Solutions’ Booth #3037.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s new standard for data collection. By modernizing with the SceneDoc Platform, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc Collect, the platform’s flagship product provides public safety professionals with a ‘mobile first’ solution for field-based reporting saving every officer an hour per shift. The platform’s newest product delivers a ‘mobile first’ solution for eCitations, saving agencies 50% of administrative work, resulting in more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet connected device, making potentially lifesaving intelligence only a tap away. See why our customers are advocates of our technology at http://www.scenedoc.com.