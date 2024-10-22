Getac and Flock Safety join forces to enhance public safety solutions for law enforcement

PRESS RELEASE

ATLANTA — Flock Safety is thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Getac. This collaboration demonstrates Flock’s commitment to build partnerships with other leaders in the public safety industry, and is a significant step forward in providing a comprehensive solution for law enforcement agencies.

By integrating our advanced License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology and FlockOS software with Getac, we are equipping officers with powerful tools for real-time crime analysis and rapid response capabilities. Our joint solution will enable law enforcement to harness actionable intelligence, streamline operations, and ultimately improve community safety.

“Getac is pleased to partner with the industry-leading company in license plate technology and Real Time Crime Center software,” said Mike McMahon, President, Getac North America. ”Our rugged devices and mobile video devices will add inherent value by providing GPS and situational awareness data that will feed into the FlockOS system.”

“Getac is pleased to partner with the industry leading company in license plate technology and Real Time Crime Center software. Our rugged devices and mobile video devices will add inherent value by providing GPS and situational awareness data that will feed into the FlockOS system.”

Mike McMahon | President, Getac North America



Law enforcement faces increasing demands and resource constraints, coupled with the complexity of modern crime. By consolidating disparate data sources from various cameras and systems, officers can gain a comprehensive overview of incidents, identify patterns and trends, leading to more informed decisions. This collaboration will help empower officers to be more proactive, efficient, and effective in their work, helping combat crime and enhancing public safety.

“At Flock Safety, we’re constantly innovating to better serve our mission of building safer communities, and that means forging partnerships with other leaders in the industry,” said Bailey Quintrell, Chief Strategy Officer of Flock Safety. “Partnering with Getac will provide officers with a seamless real-time response experience and advanced analytics to supercharge investigations. Together, we’re transforming how agencies can prevent and respond to crime.”

“Partnering with Getac will provide officers with a seamless real-time response experience and advanced analytics to supercharge investigations. Together, we’re transforming how agencies can prevent and respond to crime.” Bailey Quintrell | Chief Strategy Officer of Flock Safety

Getac and Flock Safety will be showcasing their joint solution at the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how the integration of Getac’s rugged devices and Flock Safety’s LPR technology can enhance public safety and improve law enforcement operations.

Representatives from the two companies will be available to showcase their products in Flock Safety Booth #513 and Getac Booth #1311 in the exhibit hall October 20-22.