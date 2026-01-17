The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.

A Drone as First Responder program can change how agencies respond to calls — but only if it is implemented deliberately. This guide is designed for chiefs and command staff exploring DFR who want to understand how it fits their mission, policies, dispatch workflows and community expectations before making a public or operational commitment.

What the guide covers

Inside the toolkit, you’ll explore how agencies:



Identify where DFR adds the most operational value based on call-for-service data

Establish mission boundaries, policy and leadership oversight before launch

Align dispatch, internal stakeholders and community expectations early

Measure outcomes that matter to command staff and city leadership

For agencies evaluating DFR — not experimenting with it.

