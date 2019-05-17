Partnership will integrate PlateSmart ALPR with IPConfigure Orchid VMS

OLDSMAR, Fla. — PlateSmart Technologies recently entered into an agreement with video management software (VMS) provider IPConfigure, Inc. to integrate the PlateSmart ARES® automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) software into IPConfigure’s Orchid VMS. It’s a move that will give IPConfigure customers access to a powerful, award-winning ALPR solution.

“The PlateSmart ARES ALPR solution has true object recognition,” said Mike Budz, director of sales, PlateSmart. “That allows ARES to determine not only the license plate number, but also the vehicle jurisdiction and make. And as a software-only solution, it integrates seamlessly with the IPConfigure Orchid VMS, sending data that its rules and events management can use for triggered responses.”

Deployed globally by customers large and small, IPConfigure Orchid VMS provides local and remote access to live and recorded video through an intuitive web browser interface. Orchid supports over 2,500 IP cameras through the ONVIF Profile S specification. Both Orchid and ARES can work with an unlimited number of cameras, providing customers ultimate flexibility across locations and devices. Finally, because PlateSmart ARES works on virtually any camera platform, existing IPConfigure customers need not “rip and replace” their camera hardware to avail themselves of ALPR.

“We are excited to be partnering with PlateSmart as part of our Application Partner Platform program,” said Christopher Uiterwyk, president, IPConfigure. “With this integration, PlateSmart ARES can now appear natively in our IPConfigure Orchid VMS and offer customers an ALPR solution with valuable data in one intuitive interface.”

The PlateSmart ARES ALPR solution is available now through IPConfigure resellers and system integrators.

About PlateSmart®

PlateSmart Technologies has developed the world’s first software-only vehicle identification and video analytic solutions, which are compatible with both state-of-the-art and legacy cameras. PlateSmart offers both mobile and fixed-location solutions, which are designed either to function as stand-alone tools or to integrate with third-party software and hardware. ARES, PlateSmart’s enterprise solution, provides real-time actionable intelligence with license plate number, state jurisdiction, and vehicle make recognition for complete situational awareness. PlateSmart’s solutions are the recipients of multiple industry awards for excellence in security technology.