Rekor Transportation Management Platform Certified by AWS as “Well-Architected” to improve traffic and incident management, increase public safety and security, and optimize urban mobility

Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with mission to make communities around the world safer, smarter and more efficient by providing actionable, data-driven insights through intelligent infrastructure, today announced the availability of its cloud-based Transportation Management Platform within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The Platform has been certified as “Well-Architected” to function in a cloud-based environment. APN is a global community of partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. Additionally, Rekor has joined the AWS Public Sector Partner Program (PSP), which helps companies grow their business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal teams.

Now available to thousands of global AWS customers on-demand, with a simple path to onboarding and integration, Rekor’s Transportation Management Platform and Roadway Monitoring & Response application bring transportation managers, traffic agencies, mobility managers, and law enforcement departments unmatched real-time situational awareness, incident detection, predictive crash mitigation, reporting and analytics, and cross-agency coordination and communication tools, all on a common backplane. Rekor intelligent infrastructure solutions allow governments and commercial stakeholders to help cities and regions plan for enhanced public safety, better mobility, and improve citizens lives through better traffic and incident management.

“Improving transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility planning through intelligent infrastructure is an imperative for government agencies charged with managing infrastructure, congested highways, and roadways around the world,” said Rekor President David Desharnais. “Extending the reach and availability of our offerings through AWS will allow us to further strengthen our platform by gaining access to more data points and feeds, enhancing our AI, and increasing the benefit of Rekor’s solution suite to the community.”

By joining APN, Rekor will streamline collaboration with customers who already operate on AWS and facilitate easier migration to the cloud for new users of its solutions. Rekor expects several more of its applications to gain APN certification within the next month.

About the Amazon Partner Network (APN)

APN is a global community of partners that leverages AWS’ programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell solutions. APN gives companies like Rekor access to the global reach, scalability, expertise, and power of AWS to identify new opportunities and build differentiated customer offerings. PSP offers AWS Partners cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety.