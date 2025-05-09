Security footage and MX Guardian lead to arrest of retail fraud trio in Livingston County

PRESS RELEASE

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — On April 26, 2025, a retail fraud incident occurred at an outlet mall in Livingston County, Michigan, at approximately 12:10 PM. The suspects stole approximately $2,100 worth of sunglasses. The only initial identifying information was a maroon, older model Dodge Durango with no license plate information provided.

Using surveillance footage from outlet mall and freeway cameras (locations 59 and 96), investigators were able to track the suspect vehicle as it exited the mall and entered westbound I-96. The vehicle was subsequently entered into the MX Guardian system as a possible suspect vehicle.

At 2:42 PM, a license plate match was detected by the westbound I-96 camera system. A traffic stop was conducted shortly thereafter. In plain view during the stop were several pairs of brand new sunglasses consistent with the items reported stolen.

The three occupants of the vehicle were found to have multiple active retail fraud warrants from various Michigan agencies and prior convictions for theft and fraud offenses across the United States. Additionally, several stolen items linked to other recent retail fraud incidents (occurring after the initial complaint) were recovered from the vehicle.

All three individuals were residents of Lansing and were determined to be in the country without legal status.

This investigation led to the resolution of multiple retail fraud cases within Livingston County and other jurisdictions.