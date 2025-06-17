How license plate recognition technology is boosting campus safety at Louisiana Tech University

PRESS RELEASE

RUSTON, La. —At Insight LPR, we believe that creating safer communities starts with innovative, intelligent technology. That’s why we’re proud to share the success of our latest campus deployment at Louisiana Tech University, where our advanced license plate recognition (LPR) are making a measurable impact.

Louisiana Tech University has strengthened its campus security infrastructure through the installation of twenty-three MX Defender Solar LPR Cameras, strategically placed throughout the campus and surrounding areas. These solar-powered units capture high-resolution images of vehicles and license plates with consistent accuracy in all lighting and weather conditions.

Bill Davis, Assistant Chief of Police at Louisiana Tech University, noted the immediate effectiveness of the system:

“The clarity of these captures is so precise that our officers and communications personnel can often identify vehicle makes and even dealership stickers. Since completing the installation, the cameras have provided critical information that helped clear several hit-and-run accidents and locate a vehicle linked to an individual wanted for serious charges off campus. With this level of LPR coverage and camera quality, I now feel much more confident in our ability to identify vehicles entering campus and track those on state and local hotlists.” Davis added.

The MX Defender Solar Cameras were chosen for their flexible deployment and self-sustaining solar power, making them ideal for dynamic campus environments with limited infrastructure and a need for quick deployment.

This project underscores the growing role of license plate recognition in higher education security strategies. Insight LPR remains committed to supporting public institutions through reliable, forward-thinking technology that enables real-time vehicle intelligence and strengthens community safety.