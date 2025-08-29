Insight LPR and Mobile Pro Systems join forces to enhance law enforcement and public safety operations

PRESS RELEASE

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Insight LPR, a provider of license plate recognition technology, and Mobile Pro Systems, a manufacturer of mobile surveillance solutions – including wall/pole mounted units and surveillance trailers – have announced a new partnership to deliver rapidly deployable and CJIS compliant LPR for Law Enforcement, when and where they need it most.

MX Guardian from Insight LPR is a secure cloud-based platform that integrates with LPR cameras to capture vehicle data and provide real-time alerts, advanced search tools, and hotlist management. Agencies can search by full or partial plate, vehicle details, or state, and receive notifications through email, text, or in-app alerts. With unlimited storage, multi-user access, and integration capabilities, MX Guardian helps streamline casework and strengthen operational efficiency.

In addition to its rugged and reliable Commander 3400 and Falcon 3100 surveillance trailers, the Power Sentry 6000 from Mobile Pro Systems is particularly well-suited for citywide LPR deployments. These customized pole-mounted units are delivered pre-tested, ready-to-install, and are outfitted with intelligent power engineering for reliable performance and uptime – even on poles with “switched” or “scheduled” power. Mobile Pro Systems trailers also offer rapid, no-tool deployment, powered masts, hybrid power options, and remote performance management via their MPStatus software.

Together, these technologies deliver durable, easily deployable solutions that enhance situational awareness, provide compliant data connections, and increase operational efficiency for law enforcement, public safety, and private security teams.

“The combination of Mobile Pro Systems and Insight LPR products delivers exactly what the market is looking for- real-time video footage (CCTV) paired with cutting-edge license plate recognition. We are proud to partner with Mobile Pro Systems to deliver CJIS-compliant license plate recognition solutions,” said John Nethery, CEO of Insight LPR. “By integrating our MX Guardian software with the rugged surveillance hardware from Mobile Pro Systems, we’re providing law enforcement with fast, reliable, and easy-to-deploy systems that boost real-time awareness and operational efficiency. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and to supporting public safety professionals with tools that are secure, reliable, and ready to deploy where they are needed most.”

“Mobile Pro Systems is committed to giving our customers reliable remote surveillance options customized for their specific operational needs,” said Sam Rosen, CEO of Mobile Pro Systems. “For agencies looking to add or expand license plate recognition programs, our Power Sentry and our surveillance trailers paired with Insight LPR technology provide a reliable and versatile solution. And because of our future-proof approach to engineering, our existing customers may be able to add the Insight LPR software and hardware integrations to their current fleet. Providing that level of ongoing partnership and support to our customers is what sets us apart and makes us proud.”

