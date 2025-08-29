Insight LPR partners with Applied Concepts, Inc. to launch Street Dynamics ALPR System

PRESS RELEASE

FORT WORTH, Texas — Insight LPR and Applied Concepts, Inc. are collaborating to introduce the Street Dynamics ALPR system, a powerful, integrated solution for law enforcement. The system combines Insight LPR’s advanced license plate recognition technology with Applied Concepts’ trusted radar and traffic enforcement expertise.

The Street Dynamics ALPR system integrates seamlessly with Stalker and other speed or messaging trailers, new or existing, without requiring additional power upgrades. It captures license plates with up to 98% accuracy under challenging conditions and transmits data in real time through Insight LPR’s back-office software, MX Guardian. This secure, cloud-based platform provides agencies with configurable alerts, advanced search capabilities, historical review, and access to Insight LPR’s nationwide network of over 10 billion plate scans.

Applied Concepts, Inc., the company behind Stalker Radar and Street Dynamics, has a long standing reputation for providing law enforcement with innovative, reliable traffic safety and enforcement solutions. Their products are designed to deliver accurate data collection and versatile, field ready platforms that support efficient operations and public safety initiatives.

“Public safety is at the core of what we do at Insight LPR. By partnering with Applied Concepts, we’re delivering solutions that make it easier for agencies of all sizes to protect their communities,” said Oscar Nunez, Chief Product Officer at Insight LPR. “With the new Street Dynamics ALPR system powered by Insight, officers gain timely, actionable data to help deter crime and locate vehicles of interest.”

“Street Dynamics ALPR represents a major advancement in traffic safety and investigative technology,” said Tadas Eikinas, Director of Product Management at Applied Concepts, Inc. “By integrating Insight LPR technology into a flexible, trailer-mounted platform, we’re giving agencies the ability to deploy ALPR quickly, cost-effectively, and with total control over their systems.”

Street Dynamics ALPR is available now. For more information, visit https://streetdynamics.com/alpr/.