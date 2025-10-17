Got data? Insight LPR brings nationwide LPR data to agencies at IACP 2025

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER — Insight LPR, a leader in license plate recognition (LPR) technology, is proud to announce its presence at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2025 conference in Denver. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #4505 to explore the company’s cutting-edge solutions designed to empower law enforcement agencies with actionable intelligence.

Insight LPR specializes in commercial mobile LPR data, providing agencies with both real-time and historical insights. The platform delivers actionable information on stationary vehicles of interest and offers nationwide coverage with extended data retention. Users can perform advanced searches by plate, date, location, and more, while receiving live alerts from NCIC, state, and custom hotlists.

“Our solutions are designed to give law enforcement teams the tools they need to turn data into action,” said Stephen Nethery, Chief Revenue Officer. “Whether supporting real-time crime centers, task forces, or investigative units, Insight LPR’s diverse data capabilities enhance situational awareness and investigative outcomes.”

At IACP 2025, Insight LPR will demonstrate how its platform expands capabilities for narcotics, interdiction, auto theft, CID, ORC, and surveillance operations. Visitors to Booth #4505 can see how Insight LPR provides law enforcement agencies with the tools and actionable data needed to enhance investigations and operations.

About Insight LPR

Insight LPR equips law enforcement agencies with advanced license plate recognition solutions, providing real-time data, actionable insights, and seamless integrations. By combining technology and collaboration, Insight LPR empowers agencies to create safer, smarter communities.