Everything You Need in a Speed Trailer - and LESS!

Economical, lightweight and easy-to-deploy

Owensboro, KY - MPH Industries introduces the StreetScoutTM – the newest addition to our speed trailer product line. The StreetScout is designed and engineered for use in cities, suburban and rural applications. At only 400 lbs. and 4 feet square (not including tongue), the StreetScout is easy to tow and set up by one person in most cases. The smaller size fits applications where a larger trailer is not practical.

Compact and highly visible

When in use with a MUTCD-compliant speed sign, the trailer stands at 6 feet tall. Before towing, the sign quickly folds down to reduce wind resistance. Two 12-inch LED digits are easily viewable to greater than 600 feet in direct line-of-sight. With the overspeed and optional flashing strobes, StreetScout will alert drivers to slow down.

Same great features and benefits

Though smaller in size, the StreetScout retains most of the great features and options found in our larger speed trailers:

• Easy to program

• Same K band radar technology used by Law Enforcement

• Durable, trouble-free construction

• Built-in battery charger with optional 20W or 50W power-assist solar panel

• Tamper-resistant: all electronics are enclosed inside locked compartments

• Warranty: two-year (parts and labor) on electronics, one-year on trailer body

• Traffic computer available for conducting speed and traffic volume studies The economical new StreetScout has all of the quality, features and reliability of our larger trailers with everything it needs – and nothing that it doesn’t.

About MPH Industries

MPH Industries, Inc., an Employee Owned Company, is one of the leading manufacturers of both radar and lidar speed measurement systems. With a product line historically rooted in law enforcement, MPH is known to be a premium supplier of quality, innovative products with an outstanding tradition of customer service.