Kustom Signals announces Eagle 3 Scan Mode patent

The patent was issued on September 8, 2020.(Courtesy photo)

LENEXA, Kan. — Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce that we have received a patent for the Eagle 3 Scan Mode feature! United States Patent # 10,768,297 for Traffic RADAR System with Multiple Zone Target Detection was issued on September 8, 2020.

The Eagle 3 with Scan Mode activates both the front and rear antennas to transmit at the same time.

Scan Mode enables the Eagle 3 to automatically switch the display from one antenna to the other and present the antenna with the fastest target measured.

Additionally, the Eagle 3 will change the display position and color for front and rear targets so that it is obvious to the operator which zone is presented.

Additional Eagle 3 outstanding benefits include:

Wireless speed sensing eliminates wired connection to vehicle VSS (patent pending)

eFork electronic tuning fork in the remote replaces mechanical forks (patent pending)

Faster processing provides greater targeting range and improved target acquisition

Certification Management with optional lock-out on expiration (patent pending)

DuraTrak tracking bars improve target tracking confidence (patented)

QuikTrak one button target tracking with lock defeats RADAR detectors (patented)

Fan noise and interference filtering eliminates unwanted RADAR anomalies

Kent Hayes, Senior Product Manager, “Kustom Signals’ Speed product development strives to develop better tools to support an officer’s target tracking. The Eagle 3 with Scan Mode simplifies dual antenna operation and delivers a better method of two-antenna operation that truly supports an officer’s required target tracking.”

About Kustom Signals

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.