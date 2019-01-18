Kustom Signals announces new portable radar display

LENEXA, KS — Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today the release of the NEW PMD 10 & 12 portable RADAR displays. These lightweight, highly visible, amber LED displays are available in two sizes and will enhance driver awareness. It is an ideal tool for community relations.

The PMD is made with rugged aluminum construction and is provided with trouble free Kustom Signals’ directional RADAR. Weighing less than 20 pounds, these portable displays are easily deployed. It comes in two sizes, 10 inch or 12 inch characters, with a flashing violator alert, red-blue light bar violator alert and white LED strobe violator alert. An interchangeable MUTCD “YOUR SPEED” sign is included and “SCHOOL ZONE”, “WORK ZONE”, and “SPEED LIMIT” signs are optional. The unit is powered by a long lasting 24 Amp hour rechargeable battery with options for solar and AC power. The rechargeable battery delivers a typical 5 to 7 day run time (depending on traffic density) and the optional 50W solar panel is available to increase run time. Simple manual push button and Bluetooth wireless programming make set-up easy. An Android and PC app is available for easy programming and traffic statistics.

More than 30% of fatalities are due to excessive speed. Now you have a better tool to save lives.

About Kustom Signals, Your No Risk Partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.MPDInc.com

