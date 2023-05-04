Kustom Signals announces wireless speed sense module license agreement

LENEXA, Kan. - Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce a new license agreement for its patented Wireless Speed Sense module for traffic Safety RADAR. MPH Industries, Inc. of Owensboro, Kentucky, is the first RADAR manufacturer to license the patented Wireless VSS technology that is only available from Kustom Signals, Inc.

The license agreement allows MPH to deliver wireless speed sense modules to their traffic Safety RADAR customers. The license for United States Patent number 11,579,314, which issued on February 14, 2023, protects the novel Wireless Speed Sense module which features the same technology used in the patented wireless vehicle speed sense featured in the Eagle 3 traffic safety RADAR.

The wireless speed sense module provides several popular benefits including an independent verification of the RADAR Doppler patrol speed which eliminates common anomalies like shadowing, batching, and combining. It enables the RADAR to quickly display patrol and target speeds when coming out of HOLD, and it enables the popular feature for automatic mode switching from stationary to moving operations and vice versa.

Kent Hayes, Senior Product Manager, “A growing number of police vehicles do not offer a VSS signal to integrate with the traffic RADAR. Other RADAR manufacturers have utilized an interface to obtain the VSS signal from the OBD II port which most patrol vehicle OEMs advise against. The new Wireless

Speed Sense Module solves both of these issues with our wireless speed sensing technology, saving up to an hour of install time on the most popular police vehicles.”

About Kustom Signals, Inc., Your Trusted Partner

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, in-car, and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit

www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPH, Inc.

MPH Industries, Inc. is one of the leading manufacturers of speed measurement systems. With a product line historically rooted in law enforcement, MPH has grown to be a supplier of quality, innovative products with an outstanding tradition of customer service. MPH’s product lines have migrated beyond law enforcement into other market segments, such as fire departments, emergency responders, departments of transportation, professional sports, and the railroad industry.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpd.com.