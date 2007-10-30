New LASERwitness™ Combines Speed Monitoring LIDAR and Digital Video

LENEXA, KS—The new LASERwitness Digital Video Speed Enforcement System from Kustom Signals utilizes both LIDAR technology for target specific identification and digital video for complete tracking history.

The LASERwitness features the ProLaser® III from Kustom Signals and has multiple enforcement modes with automatic or manual measurement capabilities. The unit can measure speeds up to 200 mph with a target range of up to 5900 feet.

The digital video component utilizes an industrial grade Sony infrared camera for effective day and night recording with a built-in LCD color monitor. An MPEG-4 recording system with SD memory provides up to seven hours of recording time.

The system has a compact design and offers various mounting options including tripod and in-car mounts. This flexibility makes the system easy to set-up and to operate in various environmental conditions. Standard accessories include a GPS antenna, car mount stand, professional-grade tripod, wired remote control arm, 12V supply cable, PC data logger cable and heavy-duty carrying case.

For additional information on the LASERwitness or other Kustom Signals products call 1-800-4KUSTOM or visit www.kustomsignals.com

ABOUT KUSTOM SIGNALS

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and digital in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.