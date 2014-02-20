Register Now! Laser Technology, Inc. Webinar: Quick and Safe Log Deck Volumes

Join co-hosts Laser Technology, Inc. and Juniper Systems to learn how our products are being used to measure log deck volumes. Aptly named “Quick and Safe Log Deck Volumes”, this 45-minute public webcast will give attendees a chance to see and learn how our products are being used to verify log deck volumes and more.

Listen as guest speaker, John Calkins, a check scaler and log quality manager from Washington, shares his experiences first-hand with log deck solution and the impact it has made on improving safety and efficiency in his workplace.

Quick and Safe Log Deck Volumes Webinar

March 11, 2014

10:00 am (MDT)

