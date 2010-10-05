Stalker Radar to Introduce New LIDAR LR Law Enforcement Laser at IACP 2010

PLANO, Texas - Stalker Radar, the World Leader in Speed Measurement, will formally introduce its new Police Traffic Enforcement laser, the LIDAR LR, at the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police convention in Orlando, Florida, being held Oct. 24-26.

Stalker Engineers started from scratch when they designed the optics and electronics for the new Stalker LIDAR LR. The result is faster target acquisition, greater range, and rock-solid target tracking.

The LIDAR LR features a new forward-swept battery handle for improved ergonomics and meets both U.S. and European eye safety standards.

Stalker Engineers built the new optics system around much larger objective lenses which enable better target illumination and improved return signal reception for greater targeting distance.

The new LIDAR LR optics allow a typical 4000-foot target acquisition distance while newly refined internal software algorithms provide smoother tracking, fewer dropouts, and a greatly reduced sweep effect.

The LIDAR LR is perfect for officers who want the latest technology, longer targeting range, and less hand and arm stress with the ergonomic design.

The LIDAR LR is designed and manufactured exclusively by Stalker Radar, the World Leader in Speed Measurement. Law enforcement organizations, professional sports teams, and manufacturers around the globe requiring state-of-the-art speed measurement applications look to Stalker Radar products for the utmost in quality and value.

