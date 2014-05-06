Stay in the Zone with Stalker’s LIDAR XLR School Zone / Construction Zone Mode

PLANO, Tex. - Precision speed enforcement in school and construction zones is possible with the latest enhancement of Stalker’s LIDAR XLR. The industry’s smallest and lightest hand-held traffic laser allows the operator to define a specific zone for speed enforcement while excluding targets outside of that zone.

Stalker’s LIDAR XLR’s School Zone / Construction Zone mode is ideal when pedestrian safety is threatened by excessive speed or inattentive motorists. An officer can quickly and easily use the XLR to set the boundaries of an enforcement zone where a mandatory speed reduction is required.

Video – See the XLR School Zone / Construction Zone mode in action

Using the School Zone / Construction Zone mode eliminates the common violator contention of being out of the zone when their speed was measured. Plus, the XLR can be reset into normal mode in a matter of seconds.

The XLR also features an Inclement Weather mode and Stalker’s C-Thru Technology which enables the XLR to ignore objects like trees, bushes, poles, and fences between it and the target vehicle. And its anti-jamming software detects and ignores jamming pulses while continuing to provide accurate speed tracking.

A One-Year parts and labor warranty protects an agency’s investment.

The XLR is backed up by a full line of accessories, including: holsters for Harley-Davidson, Honda, and BMW; extra battery handles and a variety of chargers; hard and soft carrying cases; and tripod and shoulder mounting attachments.

At 2.3 lbs. including battery handle, the XLR weighs the least of all the hand-held Lidar devices. The Li-Ion battery handle typically provides ample power to last two or more shifts. The ergonomic design, coupled with the light weight, make the XLR LIDAR comfortable and easy to use.

Acquisition time is under 4/10s second with a variable audio tone corresponding to target speed, much like a radar’s Doppler tone which many officers are already familiar. There is no tone when no target is being tracked, while tone repetition increases as the beam moves into the target and return signal quality increases.

Speeds can be measured from 1-299 mph, 2-481 km/h, and 2-344 knots, all with ±1 unit accuracy. They are waterproof and can operate from -22°F to 140°F (-30°C to 60°C).

The XLR is a FDA/CDRH CLASS 1M Laser Device and complies with IEC 60825-1:2007-03. Ed 2.0 which means it is eyesafe by both U.S. and European standards.

The XLR is listed on the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conforming Product List.

Stalker introduced its first LIDAR in 1997. The LIDAR XLR is designed and manufactured exclusively by Stalker Radar, the World Leader in Speed Measurement. Law enforcement organizations, professional sports teams, and manufacturers around the globe requiring state of the-art-speed measurement applications look to Stalker Radar products for the utmost in quality and value. These devices are manufactured in the United States Stalker’s Plano, Texas, facility and meet the Buy America Act so federal grant money can be used to purchase these products.

