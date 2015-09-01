GeoComm Selected by Kansas Department of Transportation to Create Integrated Statewide GIS for Transportation Management and NG9-1-1 Systems

St. Cloud, MN (Sept 2015) - GeoComm is pleased to announce they have recently been selected by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to assist with the statewide dataset aggregation and conflation project. This project will deliver a Statewide GIS dataset utilized by both local and state agencies throughout Kansas, containing Road Centerlines, Address Points, Highway Intersection Points, and Boundary features such as Public Safety Answering Point service areas.

This project will require GeoComm to work with both KDOT and the Kansas 9-1-1 Coordinating Council to update the KDOT road network by aggregating it into a statewide, seamless, database and conflating the KDOT Linear Referencing System key onto this network. To accomplish this goal, GeoComm will aggregate the GIS datasets currently available at the local and state level into one statewide GIS dataset, analyze the data for quality issues, and deliver quality exception reports. In addition, GeoComm will provide important data to enable adjacent Counties to resolve conflicts in overlapping areas. GeoComm’s GIS Managed Services Bureau will then utilize proprietary workflows to execute attribute conflation, effectively combines the KDOT and NG9-1-1 features into one dataset.

By combining GIS layers, KDOT and the 9-1-1 Coordinating Council will be in compliance with the Kansas One Map Act – providing substantial efficiencies through data sharing - and allow KDOT, in cooperation with the 9-1-1 Coordinating Council and local jurisdictions, to be the stewards of the best available information to meet the transportation and NG9-1-1 needs of Kansas.

“GeoComm is excited to be part of the KDOT statewide GIS project. Quality GIS data and thoughtful maintenance processes are key to successful NG9-1-1 and DOT system implementations. We applaud them for taking an integrated approach to managing the State’s GIS to meet the needs of all users - while providing efficiencies in data management and increased consistency of information across government,” Greg Spadorcio, Director of GIS Managed Services.

This project began in early July and is expected to take approximately 5 months. For more information on how GeoComm can Assess, Improve, and Maintain your GIS data visit http://www.geo-comm.com/industries/ng9-1-1

About GeoComm: GeoComm (www.geo-comm.com) was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 20 years, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 dispatchers in 800 emergency 9-1-1 call centers in the United States, helping to keep more than 84 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of geographic information systems (GIS) and services for local, regional, and state 9-1-1 agencies. The company’s systems route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on a dispatchers map, and guide emergency responders to the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. GeoComm’s GIS services provide standardized processes for ensuring timely GIS data delivery and current, accurate data produced by public safety GIS experts using current and emerging NG9-1-1 GIS data standards.