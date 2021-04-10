C.O.P.S. opens registration for in-person events of National Police Weekend

WASHINGTON — C.O.P.S. has opened registration for the in-person events of National Police Weekend to be held October 12-17th in Washington, D.C. If you plan to attend, please register asap so the National Office can plan hotels, transportation, meals, and event logistics for the revised schedule. If you are unsure of your travel plans at this time, you may still register.

Information booklets are being mailed to survivors considered “current-year.” (Current-year survivors are any survivor whose officer was to be honored at the May 15 FOP Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on May 15th in 2020 or in 2021.)

Click here for step-by-step instructions to register.

About Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)

Each year, between 140 and 160 officers are killed in the line of duty and their families and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss. C.O.P.S. provides resources to help them rebuild their shattered lives. There is no membership fee to join C.O.P.S., for the price paid is already too high.

C.O.P.S. was organized in 1984 with 110 individual members. Today, C.O.P.S. membership is over 54,000 survivors. Survivors include spouses, children, parents, siblings, significant others, and co-workers of officers who have died in the line of duty according to Federal government criteria. C.O.P.S. is governed by a national board of law enforcement survivors. All programs and services are administered by the National Office in Camdenton, Missouri. C.O.P.S. has over 50 chapters nationwide that work with survivors at the grass-roots level.

C.O.P.S. programs for survivors include the National Police Survivors’ Conference held each May during National Police Week, scholarships, peer-support at the national, state, and local levels, “C.O.P.S. Kids” counseling reimbursement program, the “C.O.P.S. Kids” Summer Camp, “C.O.P.S. Teens” Outward Bound Adventure for young adults, special retreats for spouses, parents, siblings, adult children, extended family, and co-workers, trial and parole support, and other assistance programs.

C.O.P.S. knows that a survivor’s level of distress is directly affected by the agency’s response to the tragedy. C.O.P.S., therefore, offers training and assistance to law enforcement agencies nationwide on how to respond to the tragic loss of a member of the law enforcement profession. C.O.P.S. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. C.O.P.S. programs and services are funded by grants and donations.