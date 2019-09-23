DetectaChem to provide advanced anti-terrorism technology and support in New York City for September 11th anniversary

NEW YORK,-/PRNewswire/ – DetectaChem, the global leader in handheld explosive and drug threat detection technology, is providing extensive support and training to New York City law enforcement and counter-terrorism teams to keep the public safer during this year’s September 11th activities.

This is the second year DetectaChem has been invited to provide additional support around the anniversary of September 11^th^, 2001. DetectaChem’s SEEKERe handheld trace explosive and drug detectors are already in use for threat screening at various high-profile transportation hubs in the city.

In addition to currently deployed SEEKERe units, DetectaChem will be providing additional units and product training experts to further bolster heightened threat screening operations. SEEKERe is a handheld explosive and drug detector using automated colorimetric technology and is widely deployed across Department of Defense and Homeland Security, state and local agencies and event and stadium security teams around the country.

DetectaChem product training experts will be on-site to provide hands-on support for increased rush hour security surges at major transportation hubs in Manhattan and surrounding New Jersey areas. DetectaChem will also be assisting counter-terrorism groups during the September 11^th^ anniversary ceremonies and events and also providing support for perimeter sweep teams.

Mark Kisner, CEO of DetectaChem says, “We greatly appreciate the invitation and opportunity to share our technology and resources with New York City counter-terrorism agencies in support of security surges around September 11^th^. We will always remember and honor the sacrifices made and our commitment is stronger than ever to provide innovative, easy-to-use and accurate threat detection solutions to help keep the public and first responders safe.”

About DetectaChem Inc.

DetectaChem is a Texas, USA-based privately-held company and manufacturer of rapidly deployable, handheld, intelligent, and easy-to-operate detection systems deployed globally. DetectaChem is proud to be a strong supporter of the U.S. military, law enforcement and all first responders that protect our country. More information at www.DetectaChem.com.

