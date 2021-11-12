University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Deploys the Vector

UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals Police is using the Vector and Vector-Certified Training to protect officers, students, and faculty while de-escalating violence.

The Vector has protected officers and surrounding civilians in thousands of documented police reports. The UNC officers are also participating in the Chief Green Responder Alert Program for Autism Awareness. https://www.vectorshields.com/responder-alert-program/

The Vector has documented saves, immediately stopping guns, blades, bats, bricks, chairs, attacking dogs, and other physical assaults against officers. Violence was stopped, officers were saved, surrounding civilians were protected, and attackers were arrested with no shots fired.

Vector Defensive Systems owns the patent on this lightweight, single-arm-secured NIJ Level 3 centerline protection ballistic barrier and is the only company in the United States to instruct its training program.

The Vector can be used simultaneously with all other tools a law enforcement officer has and fulfills use of force laws as a protective “barrier” for departments in many states.

POLICE SENSITIVE:

Credentialed LE are asked to request a 30-minute Skype demo.

Email: SavingLivesWithVector@gmail.com

239-281-8669 www.vectorshields.com