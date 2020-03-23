UTM offering free online LE certification as depts. respond to COVID-19 outbreak

NORTH BRANCH, N.J. — COVID-19 has lead to recommendations by the CDC for limiting of large gatherings nationwide. This has had the effect of delaying training for many agencies, units and security teams. Ultimate Training Munitions (UTM) would like to support our brothers and sisters in the law enforcement community by making some online training available during this time.

UTM is offering our Online Law Enforcement Certification, normally $199 per person at NO CHARGE for a limited time in an effort to support ongoing training during this period of social distancing. Additionally, we will offer a link to our FREE online demo as well for an overview our entire UTM product line.

Get your UTM certification at no charge using the promo code (UTM2020POLICE) by clicking here.

Nothing replaces in person force on force or live fire training, but this is a great opportunity to receive your UTM certification and hopefully some ideas on how to enhance your programs when training classes are back up and running.

About Ultimate Training Munitions

Law enforcement professionals on the front line of homeland security face challenges like never before. UTM provides non-lethal training ammunition, conversions, personal protective equipment, portable training facilities, and training with this mission in mind. UTM provides unsurpassed safety, reliability and consistency that far exceed the performance of comparative products.