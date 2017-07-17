Blue360° Media acquires law enforcement publications from LexisNexis® Group

PARK CITY, Utah — Blue360° Media has acquired over 150 law enforcement publications from LexisNexis® Group covering 40 U.S. states. Blue360° Media publishes Law Enforcement Manuals, Code Books, Field Guides, and an Officer Series focused on professional development. With over 170,000 publications ordered each year, Blue360° Media helps new recruits learn the criminal and traffic laws for their jurisdiction, assists seasoned professionals in quickly finding legal changes, and helps department managers institute best practices with guidance on issues such as report writing and passing promotional exams.

Focused exclusively on law enforcement professionals, Blue360° Media is a dedicated team of experienced legal editors, former law enforcement officers, and attorneys that develop content and solutions to make it easier for officers to access and understand the laws, rules, and regulations they enforce. “2017 has been a particularly active legislative year, and it is important that our officers remain up-to-date on the ever changing criminal code. At Blue360° we are passionate about serving our men and women in blue, and we seek to keep them safe and succesful in protecting and serving in our communities,” said CEO Susan Slisz.

2017 changes include: Synthetic Opioid U-47700 (street name “Pink”) added as a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance; “texting while driving” is consistently becoming an independent offense under various Traffic and Vehicle Codes; those Codes are extending to include Personal Delivery Devices (unmanned delivery robots). Blue360° Media publications can be placed on subscription so that officers will receive legal updates fresh off the press.

“Blue360° Media is all about making the life of officers easier so they can focus on doing their job,” says Steve Martin, VP of Product Development at Blue360° Media. Providing updated law publications to law enforcement officials is Blue360° Media’s way of facilitating just that.

In the coming months, Blue360° Media will be expanding its content offering and announcing partnerships to develop leading edge solutions.

About Blue360° Media

Blue360°™ Media is a leading information supplier to the law enforcement community. Our mission is to help the law enforcement community be more efficient by providing them easy access to the latest laws, rules, and regulations, and by equipping them with the tools to educate and train officers, management, the courts and the community. To learn more, visit us at www.Blue360media.com.

About LexisNexis

LexisNexis Advanced Government Solutions enables government to transform data into mission-critical decisions by providing customers with global sources of content, data fusion technology and advanced analytics for mission-specific applications in intelligence analysis, investigation, and screening & identity verification.