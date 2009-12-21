Cincinnati Police Department Receives IACP/West Award for Reducing Local Gang Activity

West Government Services sponsors IACP award recognizing excellence in criminal investigations

EAGAN, Minn., – In 2008, the Cincinnati Police Department initiated what became the largest criminal gang investigation and prosecution in the history of the Department and Hamilton County. It was extremely successful, with 71 gang-related arrests, many that could result in a life sentence. The department’s innovation and ingenuity in law enforcement strategy earned them the 2009 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)/West Award for Excellence in Criminal Investigations.

“In addition to traditional investigative techniques, the Cincinnati Police Department investigation team was truly innovative in using a data-driven approach to connect gang members, corroborate criminal activity, report intelligence information, and show a criminal conspiracy,” said [quote from someone at IACP]. “IACP is proud to recognize the department’s work, which represents a best practice opportunity for other law enforcement agencies to model in their gang investigation activities.”

With the help of academic partners, the Cincinnati Police Dpartment created a database to cross-link all the information they obtained. They documented “gang admitted” activity across social Internet sites, such as My Space, Facebook and others, using social network analysis software. They also traced vehicles and travel patterns using data gathered from Automatic License Plate Readers and GIS mapping to show travel patterns, gang members’ homes and criminal activity. These statistical analyses, combined with the non-traditional information obtained from social networking sites, allowed investigators to obtain greater information and intelligence to help them better determine the impact of individual players within the criminal network.

The most important measure of success was a 40 percent reduction in violent crime in the “Northside” neighborhoods of Cincinnati, where gang activity was primarily located and operated.

“The Cincinnati Police Department’s work is an example of why law enforcement exists,” said Steve Rubley, vice president of West Government Services. “West is proud to recognize the Cincinnati criminal investigation team for their partnership and ingenuity in helping the legal system perform better, and making a community safer.”

First runner-up United States Secret Service was recognized for conducting a three-year, thorough investigation into one of the most prolific cases of compromised credit card numbers in the world, preventing the loss of billions of dollars to the general public and corporations. Second runner-up University of California - Irvine Police Department, with limited resources, led a major investigation into an identity theft and tax fraud scheme targeting students.

The IACP/West Excellence in Criminal Investigations Award, sponsored by West Government Services, was created in 2003 to encourage innovation and recognize outstanding achievement by law enforcement organizations in conducting investigations. West Government Services, maker of the next-generation public record data platform CLEAR, is a leading provider of public and proprietary records to law enforcement and other investigative agencies. Find more information at http://west.thomson.com/products/services/west-government-services/default.aspx.

West Government Services is proud to sponsor the IACP/West award again in 2010. The 2010 IACP/West Award for Excellence in Criminal Investigations will be given to a law enforcement agency, law enforcement unit, task force, or inter-agency task force in recognition of exceptional innovation and excellence in the area of criminal investigations.

Judging focuses on contributions to the advancement of the art or science of criminal investigations, and innovations in the development or enhancement of investigative techniques. The application process will begin Jan. 1, 2010. Look for more information in the coming months on the IACP Web site at http://www.theiacp.org/.

Headquartered in Eagan, Minn., West is the foremost provider of integrated information solutions, software and services to the U.S. legal market. West is part of Thomson Reuters. For more information, please visit the West Web site at west.thomson.com.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s oldest and largest nonprofit membership organizations of police executives, with nearly 20,000 members in 100 countries. The IACP’s leadership consists of the operating chief executives of international, federal, state and local agencies of all sizes. For more information, visit the IACP Web site at www.iacp.org.