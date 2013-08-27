Coming Soon! New Guide From Looseleaf Law Prepares Officers to Combat Medical Crisis

Flushing, N.Y.—Looseleaf Law Publications, a top publisher of market-leading law enforcement and criminal justice books, study aides and reference guides, is looking forward to the imminent release of The Street Officers Guide To Emergency Medical Tactics by Emergency Medical Technician Lieutenant Eric M. Dickinson. This critical guide, which is expected to be available within 60 days and can be pre-ordered immediately, will teach officers how to quickly and accurately evaluate and navigate medical challenges police professionals often face in the field, from major combat-related injuries to emergency childbirths.

“Understandably, officers and their agencies put forth great effort to ensure that they are tactically prepared to face the threats of their job,” says Looseleaf President Michael Loughrey. “However we, as Lieutenant Dickinson, believe that equal effort should be invested in preparing to handle medical emergencies. In addition to allowing these officers to better serve and protect their communities by rendering effective aid in a medical emergency, this kind of training will also better arm them to assist fellow officers—or even themselves—should they suffer major, potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The Street Officers Guide To Emergency Medical Tactics covers an impressively comprehensive span of topics including gunshot wounds, major chest wounds, blast

injuries, vehicle crash injuries, amputations, mass victim incidents, lacerations, bleeding control, burns, cardiac emergencies, blood sugar crisis, spinal injuries, triage, tourniquet usage, calming techniques, and shock assessment. “The universe of potential medical emergencies an officer can face in the field is vast and their results can be catastrophic but with knowledge, confidence and speed, officers can serve as an immediate first line of defense against avoidable long-term suffering or death.”

