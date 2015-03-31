‘SCENT OF MURDER’ Delivers Gritty K-9 Police Thriller from Veteran Law Enforcement Agent, Acclaimed Author James O. Born

Praise for SCENT OF MURDER:

“An established talent with a great new angle—irresistible.”

—Lee Child, award-winning author of The Affair

“Scent of Murder is a terrific twist to cop tales—a gritty, realistic look at the men, women, and dogs in police K-9 units. It’s a joyride that’s at turns funny, thrilling, touching—a must read.”

—W. E. B. Griffin, New York Times bestselling author of Hazardous Duty

“The greatest dog-hero since White Fang. Born knows the only thing more courageous than a courageous cop is a police dog. Add a wild assortment of Florida characters and you have a book I would have stayed up all night to read—if I hadn’t raced through it sooner.”

—Randy Wayne White, New York Times bestselling author of Chasing Midnight

New York, NY—Forge Books, an imprint of Tom Doherty Associates, LLC, is thrilled to announce the on-sale availability of a new hardcover and e-Book title, SCENT OF MURDER (Forge; ISBN 978-0-7653-7847-7; $25.99; April 7, 2015), a gritty police thriller from veteran law enforcement agent and award-winning author James O. Born.



Two years after being tossed from the detective bureau for using questionable tactics while catching a child molester, deputy Tim Hallett’s life is finally on track. Assigned to a special K-9 unit with the best partner in the world, a Belgian Malinois named Rocky, Hallett has finally learned to balance police work with his family life. But that all changes in the heat of a Florida sugarcane field.

While searching for a kidnapper, Rocky locks onto the scent of a predator unlike anyone has ever seen. Or have they? The more Hallett digs, the closer he comes to his old issues when the case that ended his career as a detective appears to be the key to a series of kidnappings.

When the trail turns to murder, Hallett risks everything to catch the killer, even if it means clearing the child molester who drove him to violence and ruined his career. Along the way, Hallett and his partners learn the true meaning of loyalty and courage as their canine companions take police work to a new level and show that instinct means more than training.

SCENT OF MURDER is a real-life view of cops and canine’s lives from a veteran law enforcement agent who uses his own experience as a police officer, taking the reader into the world of police service dogs in a way no other novel will.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

JAMES O. BORN is an award-winning author who has published articles on history and Florida. Last Spring he coauthored Border War, a thriller dealing with law enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border, with legendary TV broadcaster Lou Dobbs. Born is a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Agent and is currently a Special Agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.



Publication Info:



SCENT OF MURDER

By James O. Born

A Forge Books Hardcover

ISBN-13: 978-0-7653-7847-7

ISBN-10: 0-7653-7847-7

$25.99 US | $29.99 CAN | 304 Pages

e-Book Edition: 978-1-4668-6162-6 | $12.99

On-sale Date: April 7, 2015