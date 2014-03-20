Two Important Books From Looseleaf Law Are Now Better Than Ever

Flushing, New York—Looseleaf Law Publications is proud to announce the recent

enhancement of two of their popular titles. The first, Police Officer Entrance Exam

Preparation Guide, Revised Edition by renowned law enforcement test-taking guru,

Larry Jetmore, Ph.D., is a priceless resource for both those aspiring to be a police officer

and those who want to help them achieve that goal. For decades, Dr. Jetmore has been

helping active officers test through the ranks and now, those who hope to don the badge

as a rookie can benefit from his wisdom literally right from the start of their careers.

“One of the great benefits of this book is that it gives active officers a resource they can

share with their sons and daughters--and anyone else who is interested in becoming an

officer-- who ask, ‘What should I study for the entrance exam? What’s the best strategy

for me to pass?’,” says Looseleaf Law President Michael Loughrey. “Now they can say,

‘Get the book!’ There is so much information to cover when it comes to understanding

things like what it really takes to be an officer, candidly considering whether you’re right

for the job and how best to prepare yourself to score high on the written and oral exams

and get hired by the agency that’s best for you. It’s virtually impossible to cover all of

that in a conversation. With the availability of this book, you don’t have to.”

The 400-page Police Officer Entrance Exam Preparation Guide, Revised Edition is

available for $24.95 (ISBN: 978-1-60885-067-9) by calling (800) 647-5547 or ordering

online at www.looseleaflaw.com

The second title, Protect Your Life, 2nd Edition A Health Handbook for Law Enforcement

Professionals By Dr. Davidson C. Umeh of John J. College of Criminal Justice, sheds

light on the kinds of threats that officers commonly face but rarely discuss--health threats.

“So often officers focus on the more obvious risks to their safety, like violent offenders

and others who would do them harm in the course of their duties,” says Loughrey. “More

often, however, it’s the unseen dangers that threaten them the most. This life-enhancing,

potentially life-saving book pointedly discusses the kinds of health issues that can put

officers, and their families, in peril and gives them the information they need to reverse

poor health habits, begin good ones, finds solutions to eliminating current health issues

and preventing possible health problems in the future.”

Topics include heart disease, drug and alcohol use, infectious diseases, cancer, depression

and other emotional challenges, the long-term effects of physical and mental stress and

even lead poisoning from prolonged range exposure. It also delves into the benefits of

enhanced physical fitness, improved nutrition, maintaining a healthy diet and taking other

positive steps to ensure that both your body and your mind are fully fit for a long lifetime.

This 250-page ready-to-use workbook is available for $39.95

(ISBN: 978-1-60885-060-0) by calling (800) 647-5547 or ordering online at

www.looseleaflaw.com.