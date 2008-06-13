Lion Apparel, RedMan Team Up to Offer Training Gear for Law Enforcement and Corrections Departments

DAYTON, OHIO – June 10, 2008 – Lion Apparel has partnered with RedMan Training Gear, the most trusted name in protective training gear for law enforcement and corrections departments, to offer the most advanced training products to its customers.

The RedMan Training Gear product line is designed to protect users from blunt force trauma in training and duty. The product line includes the XP instructor and student suits for defensive tactics training, WDS instructor and student suits for full-spectrum use-of-force training including lethal force with approved training projectiles, and DRS Duty Gear used for corrections, riot and crowd control.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our law enforcement and corrections customers around the world the RedMan Training Gear product line,” said Diane Redden, general manager of Lion Government Group’s civilian business unit. “The RedMan products will allow them to have a safe yet realistic training experience for the situations they must be prepared to face every day.” “Our partnership with Lion goes beyond expanding our distribution channels to serve military, law enforcement and other government agencies,” said Mohan Ableman, vice president of business development for RedMan Training Gear. “We see this as an opportunity to work with a company who shares our mission to manufacture and supply customers with cutting-edge protective equipment and products.”

Lion’s line of RedMan products is available for immediate shipment. Lion can also arrange for user training on the correct use of the gear through our partnership with Team One Network. To inquire about Lion’s line of RedMan Training Gear products, contact Redden at (937) 415-2820 or dredden@lionapparel.com.

For more information, visit www.lionapparel.com and www.redmangear.com.

Lion Apparel Inc. is a 110-year-old, family owned global company based in Dayton, Ohio, USA. Through offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Australia and Spain, Lion serves the uniform and personal protective equipment (PPE) and logistics requirements of police and fire departments, civilian and government agencies, emergency services, and military organizations around the world. Each and every day, Lion fulfills the personal safety, readiness and identity needs of its customers around the world. RedMan Training Gear is the law enforcement industry’s toughest blunt trauma protective gear. Specifically designed for defensive tactics training, RedMan provides maximum body coverage, durability, maneuverability, versatility, and can be sanitized between users. First Line Response Systems duty gear by RedMan provides protection during crowd management or correctional facility disturbance resolution.