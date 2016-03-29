Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Entrusts its Training with PoliceOne Academy

After a rigorous vetting process, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has selected Police1 Academy as an all-in-one online training solution for their agency, which employs more than 1,700 officers. Prior to using the Police1 Academy, IMPD personnel found assigning and tracking training a cumbersome process. Finding videos for roll call training was difficult. Manual documentation of training and paperwork was time consuming. An accredited training program was a must-have for IMPD and its personnel.

“We are extremely pleased with Police1 Academy which has allowed us to carry out a variety of training and policy distribution in a very simple and effective way,” said Major James Cleek. “In just a few clicks we are able to assign training to over 1,700 officers and we are amazed how quickly they are completing it. Our trainers are creating new material as well as using some of the Police1 Academy courses and we are consistently receiving feedback regarding how this system was truly built for the officer. [The Police1 Academy] system is allowing us to go to another level and communicate to a large amount of officers very quickly.”

The Academy is accepted for training credit in 34 states and is an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certified training provider. Police1 Academy can be used to fulfill all 24 hours of Indiana Law Enforcement Academy’s annual training requirements. A quick 4-step process allows the department to assign training, and easy reporting lets them create, download or print training and assignments for department personnel. Shift leaders can also assign credit to participants present during video discussions facilitated in-house with the roll call training feature.

As one of the largest law enforcement departments in the country, IMPD constantly strives to improve efficiency. Using the Police1 Academy learning management system (LMS) allows IMPD to host and deliver its policies and in-house training online, including PowerPoint, text or Word documents, videos and more, which can be assigned and tracked– with no limits on file size or quantity.

“We’re thrilled to have Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as a client of Police1 Academy,” said Director Nicole Forzano. “The Academy platform provides large departments with a robust yet affordable training solution. Our team is dedicated to upholding a best-in-class platform for assigning, tracking, and sharing high-liability courses, standards, and policies in a seamless user experience.”

At the time of writing, officers in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have completed more than 7,500 policies & custom courses and nearly 4,500 hours of training.

About Police1 Academy

Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is the proud owner of the Police1 Academy. With nearly 1,000 videos and more than 170 one hour courses available, Police1 Academy gives departments instant access to training that will advance officers’ performance and help keep them safer on the streets. Police1 Academy offers a delivery system that ensures a high quality of streaming along with access to training materials 24/7. To learn more about Police1 Academy, visit www.PoliceOneAcademy.com or call (866) 941-4090.

About Police1

With more than 600,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

About Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is dedicated to upholding the highest professional standards while serving the community in which its personnel work and live. The agency is committed to the enforcement of laws to protect life and property, while also respecting individual rights, human dignity, and community values.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is committed to creating and maintaining active police/community partnerships and assisting citizens in identifying and solving problems to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods.