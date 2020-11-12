Action Target launches the 11-11-11 fund to support veterans

PROVO, Utah — Action Target Inc., the leading manufacturer of modern shooting ranges, steel targets, shooting supplies, and aftermarket services launches the 11-11-11 Fund to support Semper Fi & America’s Fund that provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured service members.

Veterans Day started at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918. It was then the armistice of World War One was signed — ending The Great War that killed nine million soldiers and wounded 21 million. Since that day, Veterans Day has been observed on November eleventh. Here at Action Target, we are proud of those who have sacrificed their lives, suffered injuries, and left their families for long periods of time to defend our freedom and liberties. Many Veterans will tell you it’s just their duty, and feel it’s the most patriotic thing to serve our country. We feel our Veterans have set a precedence for us as Americans and it’s our job to give back to these heroes. That’s why, when you purchase a product from Action Target bearing the 11-11-11 seal on it, a portion of the revenue will directly support veteran charities.

In honor of Veterans Day, Action Target has designed a Veterans Day target and will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sales of this target to Semper Fi & America’s Fund that has an A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two Veteran nonprofits to receive their highest rating), and a Charity Navigator 4-star rating for ten consecutive years.

For More information about 11-11-11 Fund, visit www.actiontarget.com/11-11-11-fund.

