Action Target showcases new and revolutionary shooting range technology, at Shot Show 2022 in Las Vegas

PROVO, UTAH – Action Target Inc., the leading global expert on modern live-fire shooting ranges, will showcase new and revolutionary shooting range technology, products, and services at NSSF’s annual Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor, Trade Show (SHOT Show) in Las Vegas. Visit Action Target at booth #12816 for live, hands-on demonstrations.

Action Target provides an all-inclusive turnkey solution for shooting range facilities for law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets worldwide. Action Target generates range solutions that guarantee the success and simplify the process for customers who are planning to build, expand, or improve a facility.

“As a trusted partner at every stage of a range project, Action Target is constantly developing products and services that promote the success of our customers. We are excited to display a selection of our new products and solutions at SHOT Show this year,” said Mike Birch, CEO at Action Target. “A few of our products and solutions include expanded features of our Smart Range Axis range control software, Citadel Shooting Stall, Electric Turning Targets Interface, Simulation Powered by VirTra, AutoTargets Maneuver Range Targets, Modular Small Arms Range/s and the Ranger – or table Steel Target.”

Smart Range AxisTM new features

Action Target continues its commitment of expanding its capabilities of Smart Range AxisTM(SRA), the industry’s most powerful and complete range management system. Smart Range Axis puts complete range control at the fingertips of the range manager Our user-friendly software gives the range manager unparalleled control over lane management, target retrievers, ventilation (HVAC), shooting programs and training scenarios that provide unmatched customer engagement and value to the range owner. Action Target is excited to add the following new features to the SRA platform:

DRM Pro - Running Man Target System

Fixed Turning Electric Targets

LED Accent Lighting Control for Stall Glass

HVAC Central Control Filter Monitoring

Translations; French and Spanish - other languages available upon request.

CitadelTM Shooting Stall

Action Target introduces the CitadelTM shooting stall to its industry-leading shooting stalls lineup. The Citadel has beautiful floor-to-ceiling LED lighting that accents its modern design, showcasing its strong lines and customizable bold materials that will enhance the look and feel of any range to a high level of modern sophistication. It integrates seamlessly with Action Target’s smart range AXISTM system, giving you full control over lighting levels, color, and retriever settings–enhancing the overall experience of shooters at the range. The new stall also features a holographic lane number projection system that can be customized to meet the specific branding needs of your business and range facility. Your shooters will appreciate its deeper footprint, which is perfect for those who desire the fortitude of privacy while they shoot. At the same time, sizeable ballistic glass panels provide a high level of visibility to promote safety on the range.

Modular Small Arms Range/s

Action Target has built thousands of ranges around the world over the past four decades. Our range products span every environment and meet the needs of the simplest and most advanced training facilities in the world. Now, we have partnered with CoverSix, the leader in customized modular buildings, to redefine Modular Small Arms Ranges. Together with Action Target, CoverSix with its extensive expertise in custom modular construction, commits its expertise to the next evolution of shooting range technology with three configurations to meet the industry’s needs. The Arcas EXT, Arcas MBL, and Arcas DLX configurations create a framework designed to support all the necessary equipment on the range, with the same expectations as a traditional construction method. Each Arcas is made to order and once delivered, projects can be assembled and commissioned in weeks rather than months or years.

Simulation Powered by VirTraTM

Action Target has teamed up with VirTra Inc. to provide the necessary simulation training solutions often required as part of its customers training facilities. This agreement facilitates the combining of expertise from both companies, allowing for an assortment of Action Target’s indoor/outdoor live shooting ranges and VirTra’s simulation training and curriculum. Action Target is excited to team up with this global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

PT RangerTM

The PT RangerTM is an extremely tough, portable, and rapidly deployable steel target base. Like its little brother, the PT Scout, the Ranger is highly portable and requires no setup tools. No matter where you shoot, the built-in handle and easily collapsible features makes transporting the Ranger a breeze, while allowing the shooter to deploy multiple targets quickly–without losing precious shooting time. Its modular parts are easily replaceable, increasing its life from damage sustained in harsh shooting environments. Current owners of the PT Scout will enjoy that the Ranger can also be used with the existing lineup of the PT Scout head plates. Action Target is also introducing five new steel silhouette targets exclusively designed for the Ranger–

Action Target Range Services

Operating a shooting range can be extremely demanding and we are aware of the unique challenges that come with range ownership. Action Target has spent decades developing products and services that simplify the process for range owners with a full turnkey solution. When it comes to maintaining a range, your dedicated Action Target Territory Manager is structured to provide industry-leading support and preventative maintenance to keep your range running at peak performance. We offer the most efficient, comprehensive, and convenient services available. Our new proprietary equipment and processes ensure minimal range downtime and with our competitive and transparent pricing, you maintain control of your services value. Action Target can streamline your range needs giving you more time to focus on building your business. From scheduled maintenance visit discounts, improved cleanings times to 1-day, managing metals recycling and OSHA and EPA compliance documentation, Action Target’s services maximize your operational value and so much more.

About Action Target Inc.

Action Target is the leading global expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners worldwide to design, install and maintain world-class shooting ranges, systems, and equipment for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. Action Target’s range solutions include dynamic range designs, shoot houses, modular ranges, shooting stalls, target carriers, target retrievers, reactive targets, superior bullet traps integrated with eco-friendly low maintenance systems, and the new Smart Range AXISTM range control system. As the industry’s foremost turnkey solution provider, Action Target also offers custom ventilation equipment, security systems, and a comprehensive selection of range services. These Services include shooter training courses, parts, and maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store for range supplies. Learn more about Action Target at www.ActionTarget.com.

About NSSF SHOT Show

NSSF’s annual Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) is the largest and most comprehensive trade show for all professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting, and law enforcement industries. It is the world’s premier exposition of combined firearms, ammunition, law enforcement, cutlery, outdoor apparel, optics, and related products and services. The SHOT Show attracts buyers from 50 states and more than 100 countries. The show is owned and sponsored by NSSF and is produced and managed by ConvExx. Visit the show online at www.shotshow.org.