FAAC Grant Assistance Program Now Available for Public Safety

Ann Arbor, Michigan – FAAC Incorporated is pleased to announce its participation in a program to link emergency response and public safety departments with grant funding opportunities.

In today’s tough economic environment, dollars are scarce and many city and county budgets are being cut and large capital expenditures are being postponed or eliminated. The amount of grant dollars and stimulus funding – both federal and private – available for police, fire, and EMS, has remained strong, yet many departments are unfamiliar with the grant process and lack the knowledge or resources to successfully apply for grants.

“The assistance program takes the mystery out of matching the correct grant funding source with the specific need of the department,” said Bill Martin, FAAC’s Public Safety Business Manager. “Sometimes the biggest hurdle when purchasing a driver training simulation system is to find that single funding source that will match your need from all the grant information out there – that is why this grant assistance program is so important these public safety departments.”

To assist the effort of matching the needs of the industry with the proper funding avenues, FAAC is underwriting a grant assistance program managed by FireRescue1, Police1, and EMS1 websites to assist those interested in purchasing driver training simulation. This financial initiative is part of the FAAC Customer for Life Philosophy to give back and be a partner in the industry that serves us all so well.

“The grant assistance program is our way to reach out and support the hard-working folks who want to improve their driver training programs,” said Mike McLelland, customer experience manager. “This assistance gives departments who otherwise would not be able to fund a simulator system the ability to get into the running for grant dollars to support safe driving initiatives.

Law enforcement agencies interested in obtaining grant location assistance can visit the website here: http://www.policegrantshelp.com/company-page/FAAC/

Fire departments interested in obtaining grant location assistance can visit the website here: http://www.firegrantshelp.com/company-page/FAAC/

EMS departments interested in obtaining grant location assistance can visit the website here: http://www.emsgrantshelp.com/company-page/FAAC/

Those interested in receiving assistance locating appropriate grant sources simply can go to the websites above and fill out a form that asks for basic information plus how you intend to use the driver training simulator, amount of grant assistance requested, and staffing profile.