VirTra receives $1.5M order from FLETC for LE training simulators

VirTra’s Simulators to be installed at all four of FLETC’s training centers by December 2020.

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc., a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has received a $1.5 million order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) for VirTra’s V-ST PRO 4K simulators, V-100 4K simulators, accessories, and training.

FLETC provides career-long law enforcement training to law enforcement professionals in more than 90 federal agencies. This is FLETC’s second order with VirTra since becoming a client in October 2019. VirTra aims to fulfill FLETC’s need for improved training and a technical refresh by providing realistic interactive scenarios and marksmanship training through the latest technology of simulation training solutions. The V-ST PRO and V-100 4K simulators feature professionally produced scenarios, independently verified ballistics, and ultra-high definition 4K imagery and are designed to make the skills learned in a simulator more transferrable to real life.

FLETC intends to utilize the simulators for marksmanship training as well as for its use-of-force Judgmental Pistol Shoot (JPS) Program. The simulators are scheduled to be installed at FLETC’s law enforcement training academy locations in Glynco, GA, Artesia, NM, Charleston, SC, and Cheltenham, MD by December 2020. Additional options under this contract may be exercised in 2021.

“Follow on orders from current customers are always encouraging, but continuing to work with a prestigious training organization like FLETC is particularly valuable for VirTra given the impact this partnership can have,” said Jason Mulcahy, VirTra’s General Manager. “FLETC trains thousands of law enforcement officers annually, and by helping them modernize their programs with new technology of the highest quality, certified judgement training and content that includes interactive branching scenarios, we have an opportunity to efficiently improve the training of law enforcement personnel on a greater scale. We look forward to the benefits this continued partnership will have for VirTra and our customer as we jointly work to support law enforcement members and their communities.”

About VirTra

VirTra takes pride in creating unique training solutions that help keep military and police officers safe. We are obsessed with making sure every detail of our scenarios not only makes sense for training but also has the quality and realism needed to train your team to the highest level of preparedness. This attention to detail includes our portable single-screen simulator up to our industry-leading V-300 LE 300 degree judgmental use of force simulator.