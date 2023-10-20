Havis launches DS-DELL-1100 series: the ultimate docking solution for Dell 10″ Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet

WARMINSTER, Pa. – Havis, a leading innovator in rugged mobile solutions, is proud to announce the release of the DS-DELL-1100 Series, a state-of-the-art docking solution engineered exclusively for the Dell 10″ Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet. With its array of advanced features and benefits, the DS-DELL-1100 Series is ideal for demanding industries such as Warehouse & Distribution, Energy & Utilities, and Public Safety.

Users can choose between Advanced or Standard content port replication, ensuring seamless connectivity in the field. The inclusion of a side-mounted USB 3.0 port simplifies data transfer and peripheral connectivity, while a clear LED power indicator provides instant visual feedback on the tablet’s charging status.

Designed with efficiency in mind, the DS-DELL-1100 Series allows for one-handed docking and undocking, streamlining workflow and saving valuable time. The spring-loaded connector head ensures a constant and secure connection, keeping mission critical equipment fully operational at all times.

Offering a variety of power supply options, this docking station is suitable for various vehicle types. Choose from an internal, non-isolated power supply compatible with a wide range of power inputs (9-36V) or pair with an external power supply. Mobile workers can access all tablet buttons and ports even while the tablet is securely docked, providing uninterrupted usability.

The DS-DELL-1100 Series is fully compatible with a range of Dell 7030 tablet accessories, including hard and soft handles, magnetic mounts, rotating hand straps, and shoulder straps, to offer users a comprehensive ecosystem of options to enhance their work. Despite its feature-rich design, the DS-DELL-1100 Series maintains a compact and lightweight build, ensuring it doesn’t compromise performance.

An integrated cable management system keeps the workspace organized and efficient, eliminating cable clutter. Additionally, the docking station features an integrated VESA 75 mounting pattern, providing versatility for installation in various environments.

The DS-DELL-1100 Series from Havis is more than just a docking station; it’s a complete solution for mobile workers who rely on the Dell 10″ Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet in their daily operations. Whether you’re operating in the field of mobility, ensuring public safety, or tackling the challenges of any rugged industry, the DS-DELL-1100 Series is engineered to elevate your productivity, bolster connectivity, and deliver an unparalleled user experience.

“The DS-DELL-1100 Series is a testament to Havis’ long-standing commitment to our customers’ success,” says Brett Young, Havis’s Director of Sales for Public Safety. “With its versatility and compatibility with Dell 7030 tablet accessories, this docking solution will not only enhance productivity but also adapt to the unique demands of various industries.”

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing rugged mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of mission-critical equipment. Our ergonomically designed vehicle mounts and technology docking maximizes productivity & comfort without sacrificing quality, reliability, or durability. Channel and OEM partnerships lead to solutions spanning Public Safety, Retail & Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, Warehouse & Distribution, Field operations, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Military, Defense & Aerospace.

Havis’s engineering & manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and an additional location in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.