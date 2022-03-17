Havis Storage Solutions for the 2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle

WARMINSTER, PA. — Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of in-vehicle mobile working solutions for the public safety sector, is pleased to introduce a new suite of storage products to support the 2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) and Special Service Vehicle (SSV).

This recently launched collection of rugged storage solutions completes the Havis’s “Dash-to-Trunk” line of purpose-built solutions for the 2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Vehicles. These innovative solutions continue to provide law enforcement with premier and user-friendly products.

All of the 2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoe storage solutions mount in the cargo area behind the second-row seat, partition, or K9 Transport, and utilize OEM mount points for solutions that require no or minimal drilling. The rugged storage portfolio offers a wide variety of heights, widths, features, and accessories to allow Public Safety Professionals to customize their storage configuration. These vehicle-specific rear storage solutions are compatible with Havis K9 Transport Systems and partitions from Pro-gard and Setina.

“Havis is proud to expand our rugged storage solutions for the 2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle,” says Brett Young, Havis National Sales Manager for Public Safety. “These storage solutions support one of America’s leading public safety SUVs and provide solutions for officers throughout the United States.”

For more information and to see the complete suite of Havis products for the 2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV and SSV vehicles, contact media@havis.com, or visit http://www.havis.com.

