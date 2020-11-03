Havis VSX console redefines the workspace for public safety professionals

The advanced style of the new Havis console catapults public safety vehicle cabins into a new era. (Courtesy photo)

The new C-VSX-1800-INUT Series of vehicle specific consoles for the 2020-2021 Ford Interceptor Utility redefines the vision of the public safety console from the ground up. The advanced style of the new Havis console catapults public safety vehicle cabins into a new era, reimagining the workspace for public safety professionals.

The advanced style of the new Havis console catapults public safety vehicle cabins into a new era, redefining the workspace for public safety professionals. This innovative approach provides end users with a comfortable space by organizing control heads, arm rests, cup holders, and other essential equipment. Built on the Havis history of quality and safety, the console incorporates new materials with key legacy features to ensure mission-critical accessories are compatible.

Stephen Telesco, Havis Chief Engineer, explained, “Our design goal was to mirror an automotive OEM bringing a new vehicle to market. We worked closely with industrial designers to create the console’s conceptual version based on vehicle confines and critical customer feedback. The result is a product that is roughly 30% lighter than comparable consoles without sacrificing strength or versatility.”

For more than 90 years, Havis’s mission has been to create products for the public safety industry. Over time, Havis has driven the design details of public safety solutions that make a difference in users’ daily lives. The new vehicle-specific consoles embody a state of the art design that offers a high standard for the industry.

“The development of this console began in 2019 with the vision for a new and unique design,” said Chris Bernert, Havis Director of Sales. “The thought and energy have been invested into a new console product that aimed to be best in class for the installer and the end-user alike. The development led to a heightened level of appearance, fit and finish, and feature content in the Ford Police Interceptor Utility.”

About Havis

