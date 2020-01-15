Pre-order today. Zirkona Two-Down Large Joiner with brake

Many fleets, small and large, are using technology to be more efficient during their day-to-day interactions, whether that be with customers or partners. Having a mounting solution that is just as proficient and flexible as the user is essential to fleet efficiency. Our Zirkona joiners are complete one piece solutions that safely secure a variety of light devices in fleet or lift vehicles.

We are excited to announce that Zirkona is adding a new joiner to its product assortment with the release of the Zirkona Two-Down Large Joiner. This new motion attachment has the same great features of its smaller counterpart, the Medium Two-Down Joiner, launched in November of 2019.

Two-notches opposite each other form the “Z” shape, providing a flexible, yet strong motion attachment for a variety of lightweight devices. An internal “brake” helps hold the device once the handle is loosened for easier adjustment and better piece of mind. Featuring the same size threads on both ends of the joiner this design easily fits Zirkona’s bases, extensions, and device plates for a quick and customizable solution to meet a variety of user needs. Check out our website or call our inside sales support (1.800.456.6868) to help create the perfect solution for you and your fleet.