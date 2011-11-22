Grafix Shoppe Releases Design of the Month

Marathon County, WI -- Alex Folken and Lewis Garrison met Lt. Chad Billeb with Marathon County at the Police Fleet Expo in St. Louis this August. Lt. Billeb mentioned that their department was looking for a new design and had 5 Crown Vics that they would be looking to decal soon. Taking the ULT-2004 design and modifying it with the ULT-2146 fender stripe Lt. Billeb and Marathon County Sheriff Dept. was able to create a New custom design of their own. The Grafix Shoppe was also able to incorporate their custom star and custom bumper decal as well. The Grafix Shoppe is very pleased to have Marathon County Sheriff as a new customer and look forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come.