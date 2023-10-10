Axon showcases giant leaps in public safety technology at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference

Immersive booth experience highlights new TASER device and body camera and unveils new capabilities with Axon VR Training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Axon Enterprise Inc., the global public safety technology leader, will showcase its commitment to innovation this week at the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in San Diego from Saturday, Oct. 14 to Tuesday, Oct. 17. Axon’s presence will include a 4,000-square-foot immersive experience at booth 2619 in the exhibition hall where attendees can go hands-on with Axon’s newest products TASER 10 and Axon Body 4, and try out the latest advancements in Axon VR Training. Attendees will also learn how Axon’s connected ecosystem of hardware, software and third-party partners delivers better protection and safer outcomes for those who protect and serve.

Axon has been a proud long-time supporter of IACP, sharing the organization’s commitment to advancing safer communities with thoughtful police leadership. IACP’s annual conference is the largest law enforcement event of the year, drawing more than 16,000 public safety professionals from around the globe.

“This is a particularly special year for Axon as we celebrate our 30th anniversary and unwavering partnership with public safety in helping to protect life,” said Axon CEO and Founder Rick Smith. “Last year at IACP, we announced a moonshot goal to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public in the U.S. by 50% in the next decade. One year later, we have an incredible roster of law enforcement, community and industry partners who have joined the mission. We look forward to ongoing discussions on advancing this goal together at IACP, along with sharing some key areas of progress.”

At IACP this year, Axon will showcase several giant leaps in technology, training and data that will help accelerate progress toward achieving our moonshot. Axon is also proud to provide a forum to honor and celebrate law enforcement heroes from around the world:

Sponsor: The IACP/Axon Police Officer of the Year Award, Monday, Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m. in Ballroom 20A-D. Every day, police officers perform selfless acts in their commitment to public service and community safety. Again this year, Axon is the sole sponsor of the IACP/Axon Police Officer of the Year Award. Elevating these officers to the global stage is one way we can help highlight those who exemplify selflessness, empathy and strength of character, and have a positive impact on the profession as a whole.

Monday, Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m. in Ballroom 20A-D. Every day, police officers perform selfless acts in their commitment to public service and community safety. Again this year, Axon is the sole sponsor of the IACP/Axon Police Officer of the Year Award. Elevating these officers to the global stage is one way we can help highlight those who exemplify selflessness, empathy and strength of character, and have a positive impact on the profession as a whole. Key session: Rise of the Robots: The Future of Drones and Robots in Public Safety, Monday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 7A: Drones and robots are becoming smarter and more autonomous due to artificial intelligence (AI). They have enormous potential to transform officer and community safety — provided the appropriate human controls are in place. Join Axon Founder and CEO Rick Smith and Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy, a drone as a first responder (DFR) pioneer, for a discussion on the future of drones and robots in public safety, including current and future applications, ethical implications, and the legal and regulatory challenges that must be considered.

Monday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 7A: Drones and robots are becoming smarter and more autonomous due to artificial intelligence (AI). They have enormous potential to transform officer and community safety — provided the appropriate human controls are in place. Join Axon Founder and CEO Rick Smith and Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy, a drone as a first responder (DFR) pioneer, for a discussion on the future of drones and robots in public safety, including current and future applications, ethical implications, and the legal and regulatory challenges that must be considered. Key session: The Axon Ecosystem Explained: LIVE from San Diego! Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. in the IACP Solutions Presentation Theatre - Booth 639: What does the Axon Ecosystem offer beyond TASER energy weapons and body-worn cameras? In this interactive session led by Evan Forester, Director of Product Marketing at Axon, participants will solve a case leveraging connected solutions such as Community Request, Axon Respond, Auto-Transcription and Axon Investigate. Experience firsthand how these connected solutions can provide outsized value for public safety agencies.

About Axon

Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public in the U.S. by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing, defense and security. The Axon ecosystem includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software, real-time operations capabilities and third-party integrations through Axon’s partner network. Axon’s growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Learn more about our moonshot at axon.com/moonshot or email moonshot@axon.com.