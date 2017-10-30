COBAN Technologies and Digital Barriers partner on live facial recognition and video streaming

HOUSTON — COBAN Technologies Inc., a leader in body-worn cameras and in-car video solutions for law enforcement, today announced that it is partnering with Digital Barriers to provide live facial recognition and live video streaming technology for the FOCUS H1 police dash cam system.

Digital Barriers SmartVis live facial recognition technology has been proven against large watch lists in real-world environments, overcoming the changing environmental and lighting conditions, as well as the challenge of crowded spaces that sees other systems fail. Designed initially for defense and counter-terrorism, the technology is now available to wider law enforcement and specialist police operations and has been deployed with multiple security and law enforcement agencies using centralized local or cloud-based processing. The SmartVis live facial recognition application on FOCUS H1 will provide this same real-time facial recognition within the car, without having to stream images back to a central location for processing.

The EdgeVis Live video streaming technology from Digital Barriers that will be made available on the FOCUS H1 provides secure, near zero-latency video over wireless networks, operating at lower bandwidths than any other technology on the market today, making reliable, live video from vehicles a reality for the first time. It has been deployed successfully by law enforcement agencies in more than fifty countries around the world in other form factors and now will be available as an application on the FOCUS H1. The Digital Barriers EdgeVis Live application will allow authorized viewers, such as command and dispatch officers, to view superior-quality streaming video from the FOCUS H1 cameras over existing cellular/constrained networks.

“By working with Digital Barriers, COBAN is leveraging the most advanced and proven real-time video streaming and edge analytics applications for facial recognition available today,” said David Kirsch of COBAN Technologies. “COBAN is pleased to be able to include these industry-leading capabilities with the FOCUS H1 to amplify officer awareness and increase public safety. The combination provides law enforcement with critical capabilities in police vehicles that leverage the intelligence in the mobile video platform for greater affordability. It also does it without the need for mass data collection or a reliance on constrained mobile data networks. We are very excited that Digital Barriers is a part of the COBAN FOCUS Partner Program.”

Both applications will take advantage of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) supercomputer module embedded in the FOCUS H1 to perform the necessary analytics for their tasks within the car. SmartVis will operate on the live video streams of the FOCUS H1, enabling it to build a composite from multiple frames to deliver unparalleled accuracy and reliability to meet real-world requirements.

It is expected that the Digital Barriers facial recognition technology and live streaming will be offered on the FOCUS H1 in 2018.

About COBAN Technologies, Inc.

COBAN Technologies, Inc. provides body-worn cameras and in-car video solutions for public safety across the country. COBAN delivers efficient, configurable, end-to-end scalable solutions that fulfill the video capture, transfer, storage and management needs of law enforcement agencies. Founded in 2002, COBAN is headquartered in Houston, TX, with satellite facilities located throughout the United States. For more information on COBAN Technologies, Inc. visit www.cobantech.com or call 1-866-812-6226.